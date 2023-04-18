Scott Fitterer on Bryce Young’s size: It doesn’t seem to be an issue

Posted by Charean Williams on April 18, 2023, 3:14 PM EDT
Panthers General Manager Scott Fitterer denied the team has informed Bryce Young they are selecting him with the first overall selection. Fitterer said Tuesday the evaluation process “is not done, and it won’t be done until later this week.”

Young, though, remains the betting favorite to hear his name called to open the 2023 draft.

The one concern about Young is his size as he stands only 5 foot 10, and he weighed 204 at the combine after Alabama listed him at 194 last season.

Fitterer has no reservations about Young’s size, comparing him to Russell Wilson, who stands 5 foot 11. Fitterer was in the Seahawks’ front office when they drafted Wilson in the third round in 2012.

“When Russell Wilson came out, he had three balls batted down his senior year; Bryce had two,” Fitterer said Tuesday during a pre-draft news conference, via Steve Reed of the Associated Press. “It doesn’t seem to be an issue. When you grow up a shorter quarterback, you learn how to evolve your game and adapt and see the field, and he’s done that.”

Wilson also weighed 204 pounds at the combine but has added 15 pounds in the NFL.

“Nutritionally we can do some things to educate him, get him in the weight room,” Fitterer said of Young. “When you look at his lower body, it has gotten bigger. He’s put on a lot of mass down there. A lot of times quarterbacks don’t want to lift on the upper body because you get a little bound up [up top]. But he’s going to naturally put on size as he ages as well.”

Young visited only the Panthers and the Texans, who hold the second pick, and the Panthers said nothing during Tuesday’s availability that signaled they were leaning any direction other than Young. Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Florida’s Anthony Richardson and Kentucky’s Will Levis are the other top quarterback prospects.

Fitterer said he and head coach Frank Reich will have final say over the No. 1 pick.

18 responses to “Scott Fitterer on Bryce Young’s size: It doesn’t seem to be an issue

  1. Ask the Cardinals and Broncos if Kyler and Russ’ size is an issue. Neither guy can stand in the pocket and consistently see the field.. they have to roll out and run around to create windows they can see/throw through. Russ’ mobility is slipping as is his overall performance.

  3. It makes you wonder why Young is refusing to meet with teams now. I don’t think it will affect his draft stock much though. If he doesn’t go 1st… he’s got to be 2nd, right? Did a meeting with the Panthers go poorly?

  4. Definitely not an issue at all, until game 6. You can’t have 330lb guys jumping on you for too long, ain’t that right Howie Long. I don’t think any player will want to hurt him just injure him enough so he watches the rest of the game.

  5. Ok then, Stetson Bennett’s size must “not be an issue” either. Perhaps Bennett has gained weight since the combine and/or Georgia’s pro day. Perhaps a reporter should check into that, or does the media intend to use old information against Bennett but not Young. What if Young has lost weight since the combine or pro day? Does anyone know? If Young has lost weight, then it MUST be a negative mark against him right? Or does the media intend to continue the double standard of the black QB can be whatever height/weight/age while the white QB must be 21 years old and 6’5″ and 235 lbs just to be able to be considered as a viable draftee by today’s sports media? Also, if Hendon Hooker’s age (25) “isn’t an issue”, then Stetson Bennett’s age (25) must also “NOT BE AN ISSUE”!

  6. Size is size. If Fitterer is blind to that fact, what else is he missing? Time will tell.

  7. This is like when so many “experts” were comparing Zach Wilson’s athletic ability to Patrick Mahomes.

  9. therealraider says:
    April 18, 2023 at 3:20 pm
    Ask the Cardinals and Broncos if Kyler and Russ’ size is an issue. Neither guy can stand in the pocket and consistently see the field.. they have to roll out and run around to create windows they can see/throw through. Russ’ mobility is slipping as is his overall performance.

    00Rate This
    ——————–
    Russ might be slipping now but the Seahawks got 10 years of top 10 play from Wilson I think the Panthers would be happy if they got that from Young

  10. pg33 says:
    April 18, 2023 at 3:28 pm

    It makes you wonder why Young is refusing to meet with teams now. I don’t think it will affect his draft stock much though. If he doesn’t go 1st… he’s got to be 2nd, right? Did a meeting with the Panthers go poorly?
    ___________________

    Hello, it’s because the Panthers are a lock to pick Young #1.

  11. I think “size” is often talked about as height with a QB. I don’t know that anything definitive can be said about his height, because there have been (relatively) short QBs who’ve seen NFL success.

    However, him weighing 185 lbs. and the size of his frame should be a huge concern.

  12. As Phil Simms says and I’ve heard Chris quote him right here. “Size is a skill” I hope they take him. As an NFC South foe can’t wait to squash him. Tepper really is a clown because he’s probably pushing for this and they have to go along with it.

  13. pg33 says:
    April 18, 2023 at 3:28 pm
    It makes you wonder why Young is refusing to meet with teams now. I don’t think it will affect his draft stock much though. If he doesn’t go 1st… he’s got to be 2nd, right? Did a meeting with the Panthers go poorly?

    He’s likely refusing to meet with more teams because the meetings with Carolina and Houston went well. Carolina probably indicated high interest and Houston probably told him that if Carolina doesn’t take him, they will. Nobody sees Young dropping out of the top 2 draft positions.

  14. People always compare short little QBs to Drew Brees & Russel Wilson. OK, that’s two successful short QBs out of the 200 QBs drafted in the last 20 years … two

  15. As long as, like Russ, he has a top 3 defense every year, a workhorse back, good WRs, and the loudest, full stadium in the NFL. Sure.

  16. The comments from Scott Fetterer about things they can do to help Bryce Young put on weight certainly sound like ‘buying signals’ to me.

  17. Excellent college QB but he’s too short and too light for any sort of long term NFL career. .Hard pass.

  18. Size doesn’t matter until you play in the pros against the largest human beings on earth.

