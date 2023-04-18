Scott Fitterer: Panthers haven’t told Bryce Young he’ll be the No. 1 pick

Getty Images

The betting odds have skewed heavily in his favor. He has canceled all additional visits.

So does quarterback Bryce Young know he’ll be the first overall pick in the draft?

Via Joseph Person of TheAthletic.com, Panthers G.M. Scott Fitterer said at a pre-draft press conference that the team hasn’t told Young he’ll be the pick.

Fitterer added that Young’s decision to cancel any future visits was a decision of Young and his representatives.

Even if the Panthers haven’t specifically said to Young, “You’ll be the pick,” there’s a way to send the message without being direct and explicit.

Obviously, word has gotten around that Young is the guy. The Panthers likely started to get the word out in order to ensure that fans were ready for it, given that the trade up to No. 1 sparked a widespread belief that the Panthers would select Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud.

So, yes, to the likely chagrin of the league office, it’s becoming a given that the Panthers will be getting Young in only nine days. The draft officially will start with the second pick, currently held by Houston.