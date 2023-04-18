Steelers to pay just $5 million of Allen Robinson’s salary as part of trade

Posted by Myles Simmons on April 18, 2023, 3:12 PM EDT
The Steelers won’t be giving up much to acquire veteran receiver Allen Robinson from the Rams — assuming the deal goes through.

According to multiple reports, Los Angeles will pay $10.25 million of Robinson’s 2023 salary with Pittsburgh taking on $5 million. The two teams will also swap seventh-round picks, with the Rams receiving No. 234 and the Steelers getting No. 251.

Jourdan Rodrigue of TheAthletic.com reports $5 million is about half of the remaining guaranteed money Robinson was owed this year. Los Angeles had already paid Robinson $5 million, so the club will pay the receiver $10.25 million to free up $5 million of cap space.

The trade is pending Robinson’s physical, which is set for Wednesday in Pittsburgh.

For the Steelers, it’s a low-cost, low-risk move that could boost a talented young group of receivers. Diontae Johnson has proven his value for Pittsburgh over the last few years and George Pickens flashed his considerable talent plenty of times as a rookie in 2022.

Robinson, who turns 30 in August, gets a fresh start on a team with an up-and-coming young QB in Kenny Pickett. He caught just 33 passes for 339 yards with three touchdowns in 10 games for Los Angeles last year.

As noted by Field Yates of ESPN, the Rams will end up paying Robinson $25.75 million in cash for that one season of production.

Robinson signed L.A. in free agency last year.

23 responses to “Steelers to pay just $5 million of Allen Robinson’s salary as part of trade

  1. Sean McVay might want to take that job in TV sooner rather than later. It’s only a matter of time before LA cleans house.

  2. It’s not the worst trade. It adds depth and they’re getting him for a song. It could be the type of Steeler trade that we’ve seen before…they don’t give up much for a player who’s never really shined anywhere only to cut him halfway through the season or right after. It at least gives them the ability to focus on other positions in the Draft.

  3. He was a disappointment last season. He wasn’t OBJ or even Robert Woods. But hopefully he does well in Pittsburgh.

  4. wow, the Rams got fleeced on this deal, by the Rams! This is Rams-on-Rams-crime and the only victim is their fans.

  9. Hopefully this works out as good as the last time the Steelers traded with the Rams. That’s when they got the BUS!

  11. There was absolutely nothing wrong with Robert Woods.
    Who knows what they were thinking when they dumped him.

  12. 26 million for one year of 33 catches 339 yards and 3 TDs at 10.3 a catch and 6.5 per target. Woof!

  13. That about sums up your production and value to the team when they are willing to pay you 10.25 mil to leave. The Rams could have put a cone out on the field and it would have gotten more separation than Robinson.

  14. The LA Rams – Selling anything they can for that one deal with the devil that got them a Championship. Good trade????
    LA fans will not go to games because they are not fans of football, only fans of events. Let’s see where I be seen next…. They are Fluff Fans.

  15. Khan continues his epic run of boneheaded roster moves. In less than 2 weeks he could’ve drafted a WR who would be much cheaper and would be far more motivated to produce than Robinson. Also this tells the other WRs on the roster that they ‘aren’t good enough’. If Khan drafts a single WR in the draft, after making this idiotic move, many Steelers fans are gonna be seriously PO’d.

  16. For $5 million and a swap of 7th rounders this is a steal for the Steelers. Worst case: Nothing to really lose for that small amount of $.

  17. drafted a WR who would be much cheaper and would be far more motivated to produce than Robinson. Also this tells the other WRs on the roster that they ‘aren’t good enough’. If Khan drafts a single WR in the draft, after making this idiotic move, many Steelers fans are gonna be seriously PO’d

    Don’t quit your day job dude because you suck as a GM. Try to hide your Steeler hate that way your comment won’t look quite so obtuse.

    Khan has been around Tomlin and Colbert for a while and seems to have a good sense for talent and is willing to take more chances than Colbert.

  18. Far from epic and it’s too early to tell if anything is even close to boneheaded.
    The Steelers are likely to still draft a mid-round WR who may possibly be a diamond in the rough that nobody else saw. So, given the Steelers aren’t giving up much for Robinson and knowing the Steelers usually draft reasonably well, I don’t think too many fans will be PO’d.

    dryzzt23 says:
    April 18, 2023 at 3:39 pm
    Khan continues his epic run of boneheaded roster moves. In less than 2 weeks he could’ve drafted a WR who would be much cheaper and would be far more motivated to produce than Robinson. Also this tells the other WRs on the roster that they ‘aren’t good enough’. If Khan drafts a single WR in the draft, after making this idiotic move, many Steelers fans are gonna be seriously PO’d.

  19. Dearest Rams Haters,
    Check the cap impact.
    This really only means one thing: get your yuks on while you can in 2023.
    See you in 2024, where it all begins anew.

  20. Memo to all 31 other teams, please keep your star players healthy this year, the Rams are coming for them in 2024.

    Many thanks

  21. Not sure why the Steelers would make that trade. They’ve been very good drafting WRs.
    Robinson had a bad season and appears to be done. He seemed very slow for WR.
    Wonder if Steelers would use him as a receiving TE in some 2 TE sets?

  22. Now that Robinson has lost the best “WR with a lousy QB” title, he gets traded in a salary swap.

