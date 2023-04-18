Stefon Diggs not at start of Bills’ offseason program

Posted by Charean Williams on April 18, 2023, 4:11 PM EDT
AFC Divisional Playoffs - Cincinnati Bengals v Buffalo Bills
Getty Images

The lasting image of Stefon Diggs from the 2022 season, along with his cryptic tweets this offseason, have left plenty of questions about the star receiver’s future.

Will he or won’t he? Does he or doesn’t he?

Diggs, who has admitted he became a “bad teammate” in Minnesota after he decided he wanted out, showed his frustration in the blowout divisional round loss. He stretched his arms out wide and yelled in the direction of Josh Allen.

After the game, Diggs made a quick exit out of the locker room.

Among his social media posts this offseason, Diggs tweeted “Comeeeeee anddddd rescue me…” earlier this month.

Diggs not did report to the team’s facility for the start of the voluntary offseason program this week, General Manager Brandon Beane confirmed.

“I’m just looking forward to getting back with him and working on things and continuing to get better,” Allen said Tuesday, via Matt Parrino of newyorkupstate.com. “Because he is the best receiver in the league and he helps us out a lot on this team. Looking forward to continuing our relationship on and off the field and him continuing to make plays for us.”

Allen answered simply, “absolutely,” when asked if his relationship with Diggs still was OK.

“Stef’s gonna Stef,” Allen said when asked about Diggs’ cryptic tweets. “I love the guy. He is one of my favorite people on this planet. He is so fiery, so competitive. He wants the ball in his hands 24/7, and I’m never going to not like a guy like that. He wants what’s best for the team.”

The cost of trading Diggs pre-June 1 is prohibitive, but the Bills would take “only” a $13.205 million dead cap hit after June 1. The Bills converted $6.754 million of Diggs’ 2023 salary into a signing bonus last month.

Diggs’ cap hits are $14.8 million in 2023, $27.8 million in 2024, $27.3 million in 2025, $28.4 million in 2026 and $22.5 million in 2027.

Diggs, 29, made 108 receptions for 1,429 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2022, earning his third Pro Bowl since arriving to Buffalo in a trade from the Vikings.

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

13 responses to “Stefon Diggs not at start of Bills’ offseason program

  3. What exactly is it that he wants that he’s not getting in Buffalo? There’s maybe 2 teams with a better chance to win in the AFC and the Chiefs can’t afford him and the Bengals have much cheaper, just as talented options already. So that pretty much means it’s not winning, it’s money. He signed a 4 year deal a year ago and he’s the 6th highest paid WR. He’s just the kind of guy that won’t be happy anywhere for more than a few years. Buyer beware I guess, but as a fan of a fellow AFC team I hope no one bails Buffalo out with a 1st rounder that they can turn into a Justin Jefferson type like his last team did.

  5. The come and rescue me tweet was on April Fools day. So take from that what you will. I also don’t think he works with the bills restructuring the contract if he truly wants to leave.

    He’s a diva no doubt and he is getting tiring. But the bills seem to defend him cause he’s worth it. As soon as production dips, his career will be over early than it should because he will no longer be worth it (ie. TO). In the meantime, fans should get used to being nauseated by his tweets and temper tantrums.

  6. I know he’s being supportive of a teammate, but a WR that wants the ball on every play isn’t interested in what’s best for the team. Larry Fitzgerald should be an example to all. He was as competitive as anyone but still a team player.

    “He wants the ball in his hands 24/7, and I’m never going to not like a guy like that. He wants what’s best for the team.”

  7. jm91rs says:
    April 18, 2023 at 4:20 pm
    What exactly is it that he wants that he’s not getting in Buffalo? There’s maybe 2 teams with a better chance to win in the AFC and the Chiefs can’t afford him and the Bengals have much cheaper, just as talented options already. So that pretty much means it’s not winning, it’s money. He signed a 4 year deal a year ago and he’s the 6th highest paid WR. He’s just the kind of guy that won’t be happy anywhere for more than a few years. Buyer beware I guess, but as a fan of a fellow AFC team I hope no one bails Buffalo out with a 1st rounder that they can turn into a Justin Jefferson type like his last team did.

    ———————

    Yeah ok, they are so far behind Miami right now its not even funny.

  8. He is their only legit wide receiver. Gabe Davis and Dawson Knox are painfully average.

  10. tigershark0052 says:
    April 18, 2023 at 4:19 pm
    For that kind of money, Diggs should fix his attitude.
    ———————–
    In the heat of competition, Diggs isn’t thinking about a paycheck. Newton gets dogged for not selling out in in a playoff game and not jumping on a loose ball. Diggs would have jumped on that ball.

  11. Diggs definitely has the WR/Diva thing, but I doubt any Bills fans care. He never mails it in. You know you’re getting his best every Sunday (and the occasional Monday & Thursday).

    I have a hunch any other fanbase would be thrilled if they woke up to news that he ended up on their team somehow. He’s so much fun to watch.

  12. Almost like…it was predictable. Just took 1 year longer than I thought it would

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.