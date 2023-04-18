Stephen Jones: Extensions for CeeDee Lamb, Trevon Diggs on our radar

Getty Images

The Cowboys have spent the last few weeks dealing with free agency and their focus is going to be on the draft through the end of next week, but then it will be time to move on to other business.

Some of that business will involve conversations about contract extensions. Executive vice president Stephen Jones said on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday that representatives for wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and cornerback Trevon Diggs will be at the other end of some of those conversations.

“As we move forward that’ll become a bigger priority here as we move past the draft,” Jones said. “We’ve historically signed a lot of guys during that training camp period to extensions. But guys like CeeDee Lamb and Diggs are certainly on our radar in terms of guys that we’d love to have around here for another five, six years, whatever that turns out to be.”

The Cowboys can exercise an option on Lamb’s contract for the 2024 season, but Diggs was a second-round pick in 2020 is heading into the final year of his deal.