Von Miller: I talk to DeAndre Hopkins all the time, he said he wants to be a Buffalo Bill

Getty Images

Bills pass rusher Von Miller says wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins would love to join him in Buffalo.

Miller says he has spoken with Hopkins and that Hopkins has told him he’d like to play in Buffalo, although Miller also acknowledged he said the same thing about Odell Beckham, who didn’t end up in Buffalo.

“I talk to Hop all the time and it’s kind of like the same thing with OBJ,” Miller said, via the Buffalo News. “You just never know until you know. Hop said he wanted to be a Buffalo Bill and you never know until you get that DeAndre Hopkins signature on a contract. I’m not sure what the circumstances are or what’s going on with that but I would love to see DeAndre Hopkins be here and I would love to have his skill set on our offense with Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs and Dawson Knox and Gabe Davis.”

Hopkins recently indicated he’d like to play for the Bills or the Chiefs, but not the Jets or the Patriots. Hopkins remains under contract with the Cardinals and has been unclear about whether he wants a raise. Also unclear is how eager the Cardinals are to trade Hopkins, and what they would expect in return.