Von Miller: I talk to DeAndre Hopkins all the time, he said he wants to be a Buffalo Bill

April 18, 2023
Bills pass rusher Von Miller says wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins would love to join him in Buffalo.

Miller says he has spoken with Hopkins and that Hopkins has told him he’d like to play in Buffalo, although Miller also acknowledged he said the same thing about Odell Beckham, who didn’t end up in Buffalo.

“I talk to Hop all the time and it’s kind of like the same thing with OBJ,” Miller said, via the Buffalo News. “You just never know until you know. Hop said he wanted to be a Buffalo Bill and you never know until you get that DeAndre Hopkins signature on a contract. I’m not sure what the circumstances are or what’s going on with that but I would love to see DeAndre Hopkins be here and I would love to have his skill set on our offense with Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs and Dawson Knox and Gabe Davis.”

Hopkins recently indicated he’d like to play for the Bills or the Chiefs, but not the Jets or the Patriots. Hopkins remains under contract with the Cardinals and has been unclear about whether he wants a raise. Also unclear is how eager the Cardinals are to trade Hopkins, and what they would expect in return.

13 responses to “Von Miller: I talk to DeAndre Hopkins all the time, he said he wants to be a Buffalo Bill

  2. It’s nice that Miller wants to play with all of his friends.
    But when I was in 3rd grade I wanted to play with all my friends too. All fantasies don’t come true.

  3. For someone who talks about being a GM one day, Von sounds like an agent more often than not

  4. I’d be excited about it if Hopkins did join the team – but they don’t need him, and likely can’t afford him.

    They have a solid WR corps right now. Guys like Shakir, Davis & Smith will excel if they can improve the O-line and give Allen more time in the pocket. An improved run game will also help.

  7. markcarrington: what stopped you from playing with your friends in the 3rd grade? The salary cap? Be honest

  9. undoubtedly, the best landing spot for Hopkins. Would like to see Hopkins, Diggs, and Bijon Robinson playing with Josh Allen.

  11. Sounds like tampering to me. Better take away the Bills’ first-round pick this year!

  12. rockpiler says:
    April 18, 2023 at 4:01 pm

    markcarrington: what stopped you from playing with your friends in the 3rd grade? The salary cap? Be honest

    ——/——/——/——/——/

    My mom took one look at my friends and said “You are absolutely NOT going to be playing with those hoodlums”. They were 3rd graders, but they were a tough bunch

  13. Amazing how people can read the same thing and have a different reaction. All I read was that Miller knows Hopkins, they talk. Hopkins wouldn’t mind playing for a team that’s in the mix to win a Super Bowl, and run routes in an offense with Allen, Diggs, Knox and Davis if he’s not in the trade. And he would like fair value for his skills.

