Von Miller says he feels great, expects to be ready early in the season

Getty Images

Bills pass rusher Von Miller isn’t putting a precise timeline on his return from his torn ACL, but he says the progress so far has been good.

Miller said today that he feels “great” and that he expects to play “early in the season.”

The 34-year-old Miller is participating in voluntary workouts at the team facility, and he was seen on the field without a brace on his knee, although he wasn’t doing anything particularly strenuous.

Miller also said he’s been able to play golf for the last month, which he sees as a good sign that his knee will keep getting better.

“Everything is downhill from here,” Miller said.

Miller was playing well for the Bills last season before suffering his torn ACL on Thanksgiving. Buffalo would love to see him return to form this season as he attempts to earn a Super Bowl ring with his third different team.