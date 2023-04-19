Andy Dalton on Bryce Young: Size hasn’t mattered to him

Getty Images

When Andy Dalton signed with the Panthers this offseason, he knew that any time he had as the team’s starter at the beginning of the season was likely to be limited because they were going to draft a quarterback with the first overall pick in April.

We’re a little more than a week away from officially finding out that choice and Dalton said at a Wednesday press conference that he knows there’s “a lot I can bring” to a rookie who will be navigating life in the NFL for the first time. There’s a strong belief that the rookie Dalton will be working with is Bryce Young and Dalton was asked his opinion about whether Young’s size will be an issue at the professional level.

“Size hasn’t mattered to him. He’s still been able to make the throws you need to make,” Dalton said, via David Newton of ESPN.com.

Dalton’s role as a mentor will include work to build up the confidence of his younger teammate and Wednesday’s words could be chalked up as an unofficial start to that process.