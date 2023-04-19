Brian Davis talks about his bid for the Commanders

Getty Images

The process of selling the Commanders to Josh Harris for $6.05 billion continues. Brian Davis continues to try to get Daniel Snyder to sell it to him instead.

On Tuesday, Davis spoke to Darren Haynes of WUSA about the $7 billion package that reportedly could be backed by money from the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia. Davis denied that.

“That capital is coming from private investors who are located here in America who are domestic,” Davis said. “I have a great amount of respect for the Saudi Arabian people and Arab people in Islam in general. I love them. But the money’s not Saudi Arabian and I’ve never been to Saudi Arabia in my life.”

Davis also has faced multiple civil lawsuits in the past. For example, Davis and former Duke teammate Christian Laettner were once sued by former NBA great Scottie Pippen for failing to repay a loan in connection with an effort to buy the Memphis Grizzlies.

“I have made business mistakes,” Davis said. “But in terms of character integrity, what I can say is that, unlike most, I didn’t file bankruptcy.”

The mistake that everyone covering this story seems to be making is overlooking the fact that, regardless of where the rest of the money comes from, Davis needs to buy 30 percent of the team on his own. He needs to have $2.1 billion, on his own without loans or investments.

Of the various stories that have emerged in recent days, none have indicated that Davis has $2.1 billion, in liquid cash, along with enough other resources to step in and run the team.

Billionaires tend to be conspicuous, whether they want to be or not. If Davis is a multi-billionaire, he’s done a great job of hiding it. He won’t be able to hide the question of whether he can comply with league rules regarding the amount of the team that he must personally own, if he’s going to be the primary owner and not just the public face for someone else who would hold the 30-percent and in turn control the team.

Davis is due to join the Sports Junkies on 106.7 The Fan at 8:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday. The key questions continues to be this: (1) do you have $2.1 billion in cash that you’re putting into this deal?; and (2) if not, who in your group does?

The person putting in the $2.1 billion is the primary owner. And if no one person is putting in $2.1 billion, the Davis offer will be DOA.