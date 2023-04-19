C.J. Stroud visiting Falcons today

Getty Images

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud may be the biggest question mark in next week’s NFL draft, and today he’s visiting a team he hadn’t previously been linked to.

The Falcons are hosting Stroud on a visit today, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Atlanta has the No. 8 overall pick next Thursday night, and for most of the pre-draft process it was assumed that Stroud would be long gone before then. But after Bryce Young became the overwhelming favorite to go first overall to the Panthers, and after reports surfaced that the Texans aren’t high on Stroud at No. 2, it has become plausible that Stroud could still be there when the Falcons pick at No. 8.

Stroud, who was the Big Ten’s offensive player of the year in both of his seasons as Ohio State’s starter, is still a long shot to be available to the Falcons at No. 8. But Atlanta may be hoping he falls, or considering a trade up for a talented quarterback who doesn’t have a clearly identified landing spot in the draft.