Chris Claybrooks was arrested for domestic assault, vandalism on April 15

Posted by Josh Alper on April 19, 2023, 6:42 AM EDT
Tennessee Titans v Jacksonville Jaguars
Getty Images

Jaguars cornerback Chris Claybrooks faces a pair of misdemeanor charges after being arrested in Nashville last weekend.

Claybrooks faces charges of domestic assault with bodily injury and vandalism under $1,000. He is accused of grabbing a cell phone from a woman’s hand and damaging it by throwing it to the ground. According to an affidavit, the woman suffered bruises and abrasions to her hand.

Claybrooks was released on a $2,500 bond and has a May 1 court date.

“The Jaguars are aware of a recent incident in Nashville involving Chris Claybrooks and are currently in the process of gathering information,” the Jaguars said in a statement, via the Florida Times-Union. “We will have no further comment at this time.”

Claybrooks was a 2020 seventh-round pick in Jacksonville. He has played 46 games over the last three seasons.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.