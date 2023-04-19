Chris Grier: Jalen Hurts’ new deal “doesn’t really move our needle” on Tua Tagovailoa

Getty Images

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts became the first quarterback from the 2020 draft class to receive a second contract earlier this week.

The Dolphins have already exercised the fifth-year option on their No. 5 overall pick from 2020, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. And the club has expressed nothing but confidence that the 25-year-old passer will be Miami’s long-term solution at QB.

On Wednesday, Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier was asked at his press conference about his reaction to the Hurts deal and if that might affect the negotiation process for a long-term deal with Tagovailoa.

“Happy for [Hurts]. He’s a good kid, I met him years ago,” Grier said. “For us, at the end of the day, it’s a piece of information. We monitor it. But there’s going to be other quarterbacks coming up still, who knows how soon? So the market will fluctuate based off those.

“So, for us, happy for him and the Eagles getting it done. But at the end of the day, it doesn’t really move our needle until we have to do something.”

Tagovailoa admitted in his own press conference on Wednesday that he considered retirement after suffering multiple concussions in 2022. But he and the Dolphins felt good about moving forward based on the feedback they received from specialists.

That’s also part of why the Dolphins picked up Tagovailoa’s fifth-year option without any drama well before the deadline.

“[W]e always hope Tua will be here, successful, long-term for us,” Grier said. “And at the end of the day, we made this decision and decided to move forward in the offseason to get going.”

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert are also likely to receive contract extensions before the start of the 2023 season. Cincinnati selected Burrow at No. 1 overall in 2020 and Los Angeles chose Herbert one pick after Tagovailoa at No. 6.