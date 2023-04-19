Chris Grier: Teams have called about Cedrick Wilson

Getty Images

The Dolphins added a veteran wide receiver to their roster earlier this month when they signed Chosen Anderson as a free agent and General Manager Chris Grier was asked about the possibility of another wideout leaving the team via a trade during a Wednesday press conference.

A report earlier this month indicated that the Dolphins are open to trading Cedrick Wilson and Grier did little to shut that door when asked if that remains a possibility.

“Teams have called. We’re not shopping him. We’ve had a couple teams reach out. He’s a real good guy. We’re trying to do right by him,” Grier said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

Wilson signed a three-year deal in Miami last year and had 12 catches for 136 yards in 15 games. Braxton Berrios and Freddie Swain join Anderson as new additions to a receiving corps fronted by Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.