Dak Prescott remains hopeful the Cowboys will re-sign Ezekiel Elliott

Posted by Charean Williams on April 19, 2023, 3:28 PM EDT
USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys made Ezekiel Elliott‘s release official on March 16. Despite his public wish list of teams for whom he would like to play, the running back remains a free agent.

He isn’t likely to receive an offer until after the draft when teams reassess where they are and what their remaining needs are.

The Cowboys used the franchise tag on Tony Pollard, so he will start in 2023. They signed veteran Ronald Jones to join Rico Dowdle and Malik Davis in the running backs room.

The team, though, has kept the door ajar for Elliott’s possible return if it doesn’t draft a running back. Texas running back Bijan Robinson is a possibility for Dallas if he unexpectedly falls that far.

“I know myself, and I can tell you there’s a lot of people not only on the team but the organization that would love that,” Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said on The Adam Schefter podcast, via Mike Fisher of SI.com. “We understand that this is a business and the market changes and things go up and down, so it doesn’t always work out the way we see it, but hopefully, that could happen.”

Prescott and Elliott became fast friends after arriving together in the 2016 draft. Prescott said it “doesn’t still feel right” starting the offseason program without Elliott in the building.

“[He’s] been my locker room buddy for years and just a guy I’ll go to war with, and I’ll do anything for in this world,” Prescott said. “It’s tough not going to work with him now, but change is good as well, and I’ve got to embrace that and embrace what we’ve got moving forward, and I’m excited for it.”

Elliott had the Bengals, Eagles and Jets on his wish list, but those teams did not show interest.

He had career lows in carries (231), rushing yards (876), yards per attempt (3.8), touches (248) and yards from scrimmage (968) in 2022. His longest run was only 27 yards.

5 responses to “Dak Prescott remains hopeful the Cowboys will re-sign Ezekiel Elliott

  1. “[He’s] been my locker room buddy for years and just a guy I’ll go to war with, and I’ll do anything for in this world,” Prescott said.

    Like lower your salary by $5M to pay Zeke?

  2. Zeke is still trying to get his head around making considerably less money than he’s ever made in his career. There’s a certain amount of ego involved.
    Going from being the bell-cow back with the huge contract to being dispensable and not even the best back on the Cowboys anymore.

  3. I wouldn’t mind it at all if he rejoined. His leadership, toughness, and good nature are all still extremely valuable to a locker room.

  4. Dak needs to stop this BS! They’re not besties on a pop Warner football team, this is professional sports. When Elliott had a chance to prove his worth to the team during the San Francisco playoff that his value to the team has diminished.

    I wanted to see him gone after he looked as if he was running in sand. Even Malik Davis looked better than Elliott when he was given the opportunity in that game.

