First-round prospect Calijah Kancey took no team visits

Getty Images

While some prospects spend the weeks before the draft crisscrossing the country and visiting most of the teams in the NFL, Pitt defensive tackle Calijah Kancey has had a quiet draft season.

Kancey said on NFL Network that he didn’t visit a single team facility.

That doesn’t mean teams aren’t interested in Kancey. In fact, he has a good chance of going in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft. But sometimes a player has already answered every question about him, and Kancey is one of those players. He was the ACC Defensive Player of the Year in 2022, and he ran the fastest 40-yard dash in Combine history for a defensive tackle. Teams know what they need to know about Kancey.

Kancey is known to have had a meeting with members of the Saints’ front office when they were in town at Pitt’s Pro Day, and he’s likely had conversations with other teams’ coaches and scouts. But Top 30 visits haven’t been a part of his pre-draft process.