Hall of Famer Dave Wilcox dies at 80

Posted by Josh Alper on April 19, 2023, 5:18 PM EDT
Former 49ers linebacker and Pro Football Hall of Famer Dave Wilcox has died.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Wilcox’s death. He was 80 year old.

Wilcox played college football at Boise Junior College and Oregon before being drafted by the AFL’s Oilers and the NFL’s 49ers in 1964. Wilcox opted to sign with the 49ers and went on to play 11 years for the team.

Wilcox was a two-time first-team All-Pro, a two-time second-team All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowl selection over his time with the Niners. He was part of the first group of players inducted into the 49ers Hall of Fame.

Our condolences go out to Wilcox’s family, friends, and loved ones on their loss.

6 responses to “Hall of Famer Dave Wilcox dies at 80

  2. Am I that old, I remember him like it was yesterday-God Bless you and RIP…………

  3. Davey was one tuff SOB . When he hit ’em they dropped right in their tracks. Gone but not forgotten .

  4. I remember late afternoon 49’ers games, while in the midwest as a Packers fan. Remember Wilcox’s name being called a lot by the broadcasters, along with Brodie, Washington, Spurrier. Funny, that’s the first thing I thought of.

    Great player. RIP.

  5. I had the great fortune seeing Dave Wilcox play on TV and at live games both at Kezar and Candlestick Park. He was a great, great outside linebacker.. Great athlete who recognized offensive tendencies, had excellent range and could tackle with the best of them.. He stood out on the field.. RIP Dave and thanks for the memories..

