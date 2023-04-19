Hall of Famer Dave Wilcox dies at 80

USA Today Sports

Former 49ers linebacker and Pro Football Hall of Famer Dave Wilcox has died.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Wilcox’s death. He was 80 year old.

Wilcox played college football at Boise Junior College and Oregon before being drafted by the AFL’s Oilers and the NFL’s 49ers in 1964. Wilcox opted to sign with the 49ers and went on to play 11 years for the team.

Wilcox was a two-time first-team All-Pro, a two-time second-team All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowl selection over his time with the Niners. He was part of the first group of players inducted into the 49ers Hall of Fame.

Our condolences go out to Wilcox’s family, friends, and loved ones on their loss.