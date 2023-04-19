Lawyers want protection from NFL for potential Daniel Snyder lawsuits against cooperating witnesses

USA TODAY Sports

Commanders owner Daniel Snyder wants legal protection against future litigation that could arise after he sells the team. Those who have participated in investigations regarding Snyder are looking for the same treatment.

Via the Associated Press, lawyers Lisa Bank and Debra Katz sent a letter to Commissioner Roger Goodell on Wednesday seeking protection from Snyder on behalf of clients who cooperated with investigations led by Beth Wilkinson, Mary Jo White, and Congress.

“Given Mr. Snyder’s well-earned reputation for being vindictive and litigious, and the experience of several of our clients who were harassed by private investigators, this is a very real concern for those who came forward,” Banks and Katz wrote in the letter to Goodell. “Although we are confident that any such litigation would be meritless . . . the emotional, financial and professional toll on these individuals to defend against even a baseless lawsuit would be incalculable.”

Such a claim would indeed be weak, but weak lawsuits are filed all the time. Why not protect these individuals against a potentially malicious effort by Snyder to exact vengeance?

And if the NFL won’t provide such protections, the message to any other individuals approached by league investigators in the future will be clear — don’t cooperate, because the league won’t have your back if the legal crap hits the fan.

Of course, some owners accused of wrongdoing might be very happy with a situation in which no one is willing to cooperate with league investigators.

So the right outcome here is clear. The league should give these individuals the assurances they want. And they should insist on Snyder agreeing not to pursue any litigation against anyone who talked to the league or Congress as part of the various investigations.