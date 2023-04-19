Michael Jefferson released from hospital Wednesday

Getty Images

Louisiana-Lafayette receiver Michael Jefferson was released from the hospital Wednesday, 10 days after a head-on car crash in Alabama with a suspected impaired driver.

He faces a long rehabilitation that is expected to keep him out the entire 2023 season, but Jefferson should return in 2024.

Jefferson’s attorney, Brad Sohn, released a statement Wednesday night updating Jefferson’s situation.

“A drunk driver tragically hit my client, Michael Jefferson, on Easter night,” Sohn wrote. “Michael would not have made it this far without a fighter and remains in good spirits under the circumstances. He still has optimism that — even as he continues to undergo a grueling rehabilitation — he can have an outstanding NFL career. We believe that optimism is well-founded and hope a team still will select this terrific young man and great football player. Finally, we’d also like to take this opportunity to remind everyone that, in today’s age of Uber and Lyft, there is absolutely no reason to drive impaired.”

Jefferson was expected to be a fifth- or sixth-round pick before requiring multiple surgeries as a result of the wreck.

The 55-year-old driver of the vehicle that crossed over the center line, Charles Dunn, died at the scene.