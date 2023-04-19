Nolan Smith visits Cardinals Wednesday

Getty Images

Edge rusher Nolan Smith is closing out the pre-draft visit window by spending time with the Cardinals.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Smith is meeting with Arizona on Wednesday. It is the final day that teams can host draft prospects at their facilities.

Smith had 110 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, a forced fumble, an interception, and three fumble recoveries in four years at Georgia. His final year ended after eight games because of a torn pectoral muscle.

Smith ran a very fast 40-yard dash at the Scouting Combine earlier this year and Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports that he’s also visited with the Patriots, Buccaneers, Jaguars, and Ravens.