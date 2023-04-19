Olamide Zaccheaus agrees to sign with Eagles

Getty Images

Wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus has found a new home for the 2023 season.

Zaccheaus’ agents Katz Brothers Sports announced that their client has agreed to a deal with the Eagles. No terms were disclosed.

Zaccheaus went undrafted in 2019 and signed with the Falcons. After limited action on offense in his first season, Zaccheaus steadily moved into a regular role in Atlanta’s passing game.

He caught 40 passes for 533 yards and three touchdowns last season and had 94 catches for 1,328 yards and eight touchdowns over his entire time with the NFC South club.

The Eagles now have Zaccheaus, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins, Tyrie Cleveland, Brittain Covey, Greg Ward, and Devon Allen on the roster at wide receiver.