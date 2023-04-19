Report: 49ers fielding trade calls on Trey Lance

Posted by Myles Simmons on April 19, 2023, 9:21 AM EDT
Seattle Seahawks v San Francisco 49ers
Getty Images

With the NFL Draft next week, could a recent No. 3 overall pick be on the move?

The possibility is apparently arising with 49ers quarterback Trey Lance.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, San Francisco has been fielding calls about a potential trade for Lance. Rapoport’s Wednesday morning reporting does not mention any teams with interest and notes no trade is imminent. But with the 49ers making it clear that Brock Purdy is likely the club’s starter when he’s healthy, teams have inquired about Lance.

Both head coach Kyle Shanahan and General Manager John Lynch said at the annual league meeting last month that the 49ers would listen to a potential deal for anyone. But that doesn’t mean they would be inclined to make a trade.

While the 49ers made a blockbuster trade to move up to No. 3 overall in 2021, Lance has not played much for the club. Jimmy Garoppolo remained the starter when Lance was a rookie. And while Lance took over as QB1 heading into the 2022 season, he suffered a broken ankle in Week Two and missed the rest of the season.

Purdy took over at quarterback after Garoppolo suffered a season-ending foot injury and is now the incumbent starter.

Purdy’s rehab from elbow surgery has been going well, with the quarterback saying last week that everything is going as planned. That could allow the 49ers some flexibility when it comes to potentially trading Lance.

San Francisco also signed Sam Darnold for depth at QB.

Lance has appeared in eight games with four starts over his young career. He’s completed 55 percent of his passes for 797 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions. He’s also rushed for 54 yards with a TD.

Permalink 34 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

34 responses to “Report: 49ers fielding trade calls on Trey Lance

  3. And as a #2 overall he has a salary that pays him a lot more than he has provided and way more than a backup QB makes.

  4. So who gets fired first, Lynch or Shanahan?

    That sound you hear is the 9ers window slamming shut.

  5. Absolutely amazing how Lynch still has a job after blundering the Lance draft, investing heavily on a player that obviously needed development for a team that is ready to win a SuperBowl right now. And then for some crazy reason, they don’t even have a 3rd QB ( only the most important position ) for the NFC championship game.

  6. Purdy may have saved Lynch’s job. That said, while under his management the 49ers are absolutely a top 10 team, he’s made some incredibly bonehead moves that would have gotten others fired. He best hope Purdy doesn’t flame out in the next couple years.

  7. The 49’ers are going to trade Lance and in 3 years realize that they made a mistake.

  8. Darnold will start the majority of games this season because Kyle doesn’t protect his QB.

  9. Vikings for a 6th round pick if the Vikes don’t get the QB they want next week.

  10. Lance already feels entitled because of all of the draft capital that the 49ers wasted to get him, imagine how big his ego will be when he’s traded for more draft picks! Lance was the media fav in his draft. Every draft the media overhypes a black QB, last year it was Malik Willis, the year before it was Lance, the year before that it was Jordan Love, this year its Richardson. All of them are project-type QBs, at least in 2022 no teams bought the hype for Willis that the media was selling and he went in the 3rd round.

  11. What an absolutely mind boggling pick that way. He’s five years away from being five years away.

  12. As stated above, who would want this guy? The 9ers made a rare but huge mistake in giving up so much to move up and draft him. He barely played in college. He’s a bust.

  13. Nobody is giving up anything remotely close to what they paid for him so they’re better off just hanging on to him for another year and making sure they have what they think they do in Purdy. If teams solve Purdy with a half season of tape and an offseason to game plan and he’s just mediocre this year…then Lance goes on to be solid elsewhere, they’ll look like complete fools. I tend to think it’s more likely Purdy remains solid and Lance is just mediocre, but all the same…for what they paid, they should be damn sure. Unless, of course, some team is dumb enough to throw a 1st round pick at them…but I highly doubt that.

  14. This, kids, is why you should never throw away draft capital to trade up for a player unless you KNOW the guy is THE GUY. Nobody ever thought Lance was THE GUY.

  17. This has to be the worst move in the history of the NFL Draft. Jed York looks like a fool compared to Uncle Eddie. 2 Super Bowl losses and this on his resume. How can he let Lynch stay in that job?

  18. The trade up to that pick is still a head-scratcher but props to Lynch and Shanahan for realizing the situation and trying to move on.

    That said, until Kyle schemes up a system that doesn’t leave his QB totally exposed to hits if the ball is still in his hands after 1.5 secs, it doesn’t matter who plays QB.

  19. golions1 says:
    April 19, 2023 at 9:26 am
    And as a #2 overall he has a salary that pays him a lot more than he has provided and way more than a backup QB makes.

    ________________________

    Not Really his salary is not an issue
    2023 – 3.75
    2024 – 5.3

    The issue is he is not an good NFL QB

  21. This is a story being planted by the Niners to try and get a team to trade for him. He’s a bust and they want to cut their losses.

  22. In 2017 Lynch and Shanahan inherited a team that was 2 – 14 and completely devoid of talent. In the last four years they’ve been to the NFC Championship three times and the Super Bowl once, despite some pretty bad injury luck. Have they made some mistakes? Sure, but their performance far exceeds the vast majority of teams in the league.

    Lots of the critics here are simply jealous of their success.

  23. Here’s Minnesota’s chance to unload Cousins. Lance is young and can be developed the way they’d like.

  24. Geez three first round picks for four games of nothingness and now they would be lucky to get a fifth round pick for Lance!

  25. Been calling this, which is how a Houston could go D at Pick #2. Or Tenn, both have SF ties.

  27. 49ers setting the stage for a trade for Rodgers. He will not play more than one year if he goes to Jets. In SF he plays at least two years maybe three if healthy.

  28. Trevor Lawrence (1st, Jaguars), Zach Wilson (2nd, Jets) and Trey Lance (3rd, 49ers), Justin Fields (11th, Bears), Mac Jones (15th, Patriots), Kyle Trask (64th, Buccaneers), Kellen Mond (66th, Vikings) and Davis Mills (67th, Texans).

    There’s not a lot of home runs there.

    Trevor has a real head coach, and that made a huge difference. Zach is trash. Fields…who knows. Jones had one real good season, one not so good. Mills hasn’t played bad. Lance…unknown, truly. Got thrown in the fire when he wasn’t ready. And was hurt.

  29. Some QB’s take longer to develop than others. Aaron Rodgers sat for 3 years. We will see if Jordan Love sitting for 3 years helps him. Brett Favre sucked in Atlanta and didn’t start for the Packers right away. Sometimes its system/fit. Change of scenery can do wonders with a new voice. QB is the hardest position to play. Maybe Lance will never be great, but I’d be willing to bet he’ll be better than Jamarcus Russell or Ryan Leaf. Teams take risks in order to find that franchise QB. Odds are much higher at top of the draft vs 6th/7th Round. Not many Tom Brady’s or Brock Purdy’s turn into starting material. Disclosure: I am a big North Dakota State fan. How many FBS programs produce Carson Wentz, Easton Stick and a Trey Lance? I just want the guy to work and get a chance to earn a job. I’d say working out with Patrick Mahomes is a good place to start

  30. If I’m in the market for a buy low, draft bust candidate, I’d rather have Zach Wilson.

  33. The Texans might be an interesting trade partner. It would allow them to get a great defensive player with that #2 pick.

  34. patsfan4lifedynasty says:
    April 19, 2023 at 9:24 am
    Mac Jones for Trey Lance. Make it happen Bill.

    3072Rate This

    This would be nuts after all the 49ers Mac Jones rumors leading up to that draft.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.