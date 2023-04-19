Report: 49ers fielding trade calls on Trey Lance

Getty Images

With the NFL Draft next week, could a recent No. 3 overall pick be on the move?

The possibility is apparently arising with 49ers quarterback Trey Lance.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, San Francisco has been fielding calls about a potential trade for Lance. Rapoport’s Wednesday morning reporting does not mention any teams with interest and notes no trade is imminent. But with the 49ers making it clear that Brock Purdy is likely the club’s starter when he’s healthy, teams have inquired about Lance.

Both head coach Kyle Shanahan and General Manager John Lynch said at the annual league meeting last month that the 49ers would listen to a potential deal for anyone. But that doesn’t mean they would be inclined to make a trade.

While the 49ers made a blockbuster trade to move up to No. 3 overall in 2021, Lance has not played much for the club. Jimmy Garoppolo remained the starter when Lance was a rookie. And while Lance took over as QB1 heading into the 2022 season, he suffered a broken ankle in Week Two and missed the rest of the season.

Purdy took over at quarterback after Garoppolo suffered a season-ending foot injury and is now the incumbent starter.

Purdy’s rehab from elbow surgery has been going well, with the quarterback saying last week that everything is going as planned. That could allow the 49ers some flexibility when it comes to potentially trading Lance.

San Francisco also signed Sam Darnold for depth at QB.

Lance has appeared in eight games with four starts over his young career. He’s completed 55 percent of his passes for 797 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions. He’s also rushed for 54 yards with a TD.