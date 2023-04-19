Vikings to hold public celebration of Bud Grant’s life on May 21

Getty Images

Former Vikings coach and Hall of Famer Bud Grant, an icon in Minnesota and throughout the NFL, died on March 11. Next month, the team will honor him with a public celebration of his life.

The Vikings have announced that a free event will be held on Sunday, May 21 at noon CT at U.S. Bank Stadium.

“Speakers, panel discussions and memorial videos will pay tribute to the Pro Football Hall of Fame coach and honor his contributions to the region as an avid outdoorsman, supporter of veterans and legendary athlete and coach,” the team’s announcement explains.

Reservations for up to six seats can be made here. Attendees are welcome to wear outdoors apparel or Vikings gear.

Grant coached the Vikings from 1967 through 1983, and again in 1985. He led the Vikings to four Super Bowl appearances.