Brad Holmes “felt better” about Jalen Carter after visit

Getty Images

Former Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter said recently that he his no-contest plea to speeding and reckless driving charges came up with teams during his pre-draft visits and that he thinks “it’s gonna matter a little bit” in terms of where he winds up being drafted next week.

One of those visits was with the Lions and their General Manager Brad Holmes shared his view on how it went during a press conference on Thursday morning. Holmes said that the visit went well and that he “felt better about” Carter after their meeting.

The Lions have the sixth overall pick and Carter limited his visits to teams drafting in the top 10 despite some thought that the January incident would cause him to linger until later in the round. The Seahawks, who pick fifth, have been installed as the favorites to select Carter and Peter King reported in this week’s Football Morning in America that feeling is also in place around the league.

If those feelings are accurate, the Lions will have to turn elsewhere in the first round. If not, it sounds like Carter’s meeting may have gone well enough to make him Holmes’ choice.