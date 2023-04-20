Chiefs plan to connect with Jerick McKinnon after draft

Posted by Josh Alper on April 20, 2023, 1:52 PM EDT
Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles
Getty Images

Running back Jerick McKinnon has not signed with anyone since becoming a free agent in March and a return to Kansas City for another season with the Chiefs remains a possibility.

That was the word from General Manager Brett Veach during a press conference on Wednesday. McKinnon spent the last two seasons with the Chiefs and Veach said they’ll have a conversation about a third one after the draft wraps up next week.

“He’s certainly a guy that we love,” Veach said, via Nate Taylor of TheAthletic.com. “Jerick likes to take his time and make sure he’s ready to go. Once we get past next weekend, we’ll double up.”

McKinnon ran 72 times for 291 yards and a touchdown last season. Isiah Pacheco, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, and La’Mical Perine are the current running backs for the Chiefs.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Chiefs plan to connect with Jerick McKinnon after draft

  1. Would love to see him back for another year with KC….Love to watch his style of selfless play. I will never forget him going to the ground just short of the goal line in the Super Bowl on purpose, in order to take time off the clock and then secure the victory…. when he had the chance to score what would have been the winning touchdown, something he probably dreamed of doing his whole life….one more year please Jerick!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.