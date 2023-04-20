Chris Grier: Teams with late-first round picks have called Dolphins about trading down

Getty Images

The Dolphins forfeited their first-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft for violating the league’s tampering rules, but that doesn’t mean they won’t pick in the first round next week.

Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier said teams picking late in the first round have contacted the Dolphins about the possibility of trading down.

“We’ve had a couple of teams in the bottom half of the first round reach out about saying they would be interested in coming down possibly if their guys aren’t there, and if we’d be interested in moving,” Grier said, via the Palm Beach Post.

The Dolphins’ first pick is No. 51 overall, and they only have four picks in next week’s draft, so it might not be feasible for them to move all the way up into the first round. But if teams near the bottom of the first round are already reaching out to talk about moving down to No. 51, there may be a lot of teams in the late first round that don’t think they’re going to get a shot at any of the players they have a first-round grade on. Which means it might be cheaper than usual to trade up into the first round.