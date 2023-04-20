Duke Tobin: Jonah Williams is a valuable member of our team; right now, that hasn’t changed

April 20, 2023
After the Bengals signed Orlando Brown to be their left tackle moving forward, the club’s previous left tackle, Jonah Williams, reportedly requested a trade.

To this point, the Bengals have shown no intention of honoring that request. Head coach Zac Taylor has said that Williams is slated to compete at right tackle and earlier this week declined to elaborate on what his conversations have been with the offensive lineman.

On Thursday, Cincinnati director of player personnel Duke Tobin also did not say much about Williams and his future with the franchise.

“I don’t have any updates on Jonah,” Tobin said in his press conference. “He’s a member of our team. He’s a valuable member of our team. If that changes, you guys will be the first to know. But right now that hasn’t changed.”

The Bengals had reportedly heard from “several possible suitors” about Williams in March.

The 11th overall pick of the 2019 draft, Williams didn’t play in his rookie year due to a shoulder injury. But he’s started 42 games over the last three seasons.

The Bengals picked up his fifth-year option last spring.

While Williams helped the Bengals reach the Super Bowl in 2021 and the AFC Championship game in 2022, Cincinnati clearly felt like it could upgrade at left tackle by signing Brown. That may affect the kind of compensation Williams will end up fetching in any trade.

  1. Uh oh Duke is going get his Irish up like his old man. You still have Mike Brown as an owner. The whole thing is about to implode. You had your shot and you lost your 3rd Super Bowl. People are ready to jump ship and they will. Burrow or not it’s back to mediocrity.

  2. The Bengals aren’t my team but I like that answer, I thought it was perfect. Too many press conferences, interviews, etc – unless a team makes the playoffs and or Super Bowl , there should only be 3 or 4 pressers a year for everyone.

  3. That line needs all the help it can get. Baltimore physically and mentally dominated them in the playoff. If Huntley didn’t make a 1 in a million error, the Bungles would have been on their couches watching. Like they have done each year for their entire existence.

  4. Even if they draft a tackle or keep Collins, Williams as a backup will see plenty of playing time. If they had O-line depth in 2021 or 2022 they probably have 1 ring and at least would have gotten a game against the eagles in the super bowl last year. If anyone knows the importance of having bodies capable of playing on the line, it’s them.

