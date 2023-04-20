Report: Matt Patricia’s hiring now official

Posted by Charean Williams on April 20, 2023, 3:32 PM EDT
New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills
Getty Images

The Eagles’ team website apparently jumped the gun on the hiring of Matt Patricia as an assistant coach.

But what was posted and then deleted now is official, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Patricia is leaving the Patriots to become the Eagles’ senior defensive assistant.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni spoke about Patricia at his news conference Thursday. Sirianni said it was “trending in that direction” of hiring Patricia and then elaborated on what the former Lions head coach will bring to Philadelphia.

“Obviously, his resume speaks for itself,” Sirianni said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN. “He gives you a great mind in there that’s done it at the highest level; gives me another former head coach I can bounce ideas off.”

Patricia, 48, spent last season calling the offensive plays for the Patriots, and it did not go well. His specialty is defense, and he served as the Patriots’ defensive coordinator from 2012-17 before taking the Lions’ head coaching job.

He returned to New England in 2021 after the Lions fired him.

28 responses to “Report: Matt Patricia’s hiring now official

  2. Patricia is a smart guy who can bring a different perspective to a defense. He’s not a people person nor is he an offensive mind (although many of his ideas are offensive, ironically). As a behind the scenes voice working with Siriani and Desai…it could work. But he has been really divisive wherever he has been. It’s a roll of the dice.

  3. Curious how this hiring will work out with Darius Slay already on the roster. Slay wasn’t shy about his hate of Patricia in Detroit so fireworks may be on the way.

  7. If Matt Patricia’s resume could actually speak for itself, it’s mouth would be full and it would be screaming obscenities in your face. This is a terrible move for the Eagles, but Patricia will fit right in in Philly.

  8. Tom Brady is just a little weakling who should have been thrown out of the league when he was caught cheating. Zero winning seasons without elite coaching. ZERO.

  11. That’s too bad. Matt Patricia is just a miserable guy and has accomplished nothing good on his own. Maybe he learned something from his many epic failures in Detroit and won’t get in the way of the Eagles bid for a return to the Super Bowl. Fans in Detroit will be hoping that he learned nothing and will destroy team chemistry like he did with Lions.

  12. Apparently he has contacted a pencil company in Philadelphia, he is like a dull saw on the barn.

  13. Tremendous coach the eagles are lucky to have him. he got a raw deal with the pats last season for being a good soldier.

  14. Hey look everyone!
    The “Patriot Way” is coming to Philly. Give Matt a 3 Cheesesteak salute.

  15. Yikes, this guy was a steaming pile when he was with the lions. Slay will be asking for a trade at some point.

  16. THANK GOD and if you need a ride to the airport I’ll happily volunteer.

    This guy is USELESS on either side of the ball.

  17. Matt Patricia Eagles New Offensive Coordinator, Defensive Assistant Head Coach & Special Teams Coordinator .. Eagles you had a good run but it’s over

  18. erickgreynolds says:
    April 20, 2023 at 3:40 pm
    Patricia is a smart guy who can bring a different perspective to a defense. He’s not a people person nor is he an offensive mind (although many of his ideas are offensive, ironically). As a behind the scenes voice working with Siriani and Desai…it could work. But he has been really divisive wherever he has been. It’s a roll of the dice.

    Wherever he’s been he’s been divisive? He has 4 SB rings and led the defense to a 2nd dynasty from 2014-2018, winning 2/3 rings during that time.

    I would agree that these Millennials and now GenZ are weird and very soft and Patricia is GenX and comes from a more traditional coaching school. But, until these newer coaches actually start winning regularly, as they cow tow to unbelievable snowflakes who whine constantly, don’t want to run laps after practice, etc, and somehow think it’s the “new cool” to be lazy or not put in extra work to improve, sorry, no sale. Long term, letting players act like buffoons probably isn’t the best for a locker room.

    It’s not cool to be selfish or self absorbed like these younger players think it is. Being lazy or constantly trying to brand oneself in the NFL as if that is more important than the team goals, especially when you overrate yourself like someone like Darius Slay does, is not the new cool. It’ll never be cool in a team environment.

    It’s also comical to proclaim the laundry list of failed Lions coaches for the past 40-50 years as the problem, too. Every organization starts at the top and the Lions will never do anything unless the Fords sell. They stink and are cheap and have always been cheap and everyone knows it.

    Lastly, people are just jealous of any longstanding NE employee and their sustained success within the organization.

    By all accounts, Patricia is a good football mind and a hardworker.

  19. Patricia wasn’t a head coach. He just played one in the NFL.

  20. What better defensive mind than the guy who gave up 41 points to give your franchise its first Lombardi?

  21. They stole him ! , He can do more with less . ‘He took one for the team’ this off season , now here he is.

  22. If I were going to hire Matt Patricia, I would’ve wanted to let the world know as soon as possible too.

  23. & the Patriots off season just went from good to better in this one simple transaction…..SWEET!!!

  24. Wasn’t a good defense coordinator in NE
    Wasn’t a good head coach in Det
    Wasn’t a good offensive coordinator in NE

  25. why would they do that? he been proven to be a horrible coach on many levels.

  27. G00dellMustGo says:
    April 20, 2023 at 3:51 pm
    Tom Brady is just a little weakling who should have been thrown out of the league when he was caught cheating. Zero winning seasons without elite coaching. ZERO.
    —————————————————
    Please tell us all about this elite coaching and zero winning seasons without it. Bill Belichick has 10 total seasons as a HC without a player named Brady behind center. In all those seasons, Bill didn’t even sniff a SB appearance. Bruce Arians had just went 7-9 coaching the Bucs before Bradys arrival, 24-9 in the two seasons afterward. In 7 seasons as a HC without a player named Brady behind center, Arians never even sniffed a SB appearance. Yeah, must be the elite coaching.

  28. He will do great on the Eagles. Hopefully he’s not still tainted from being in charge of that pitiful Lions organization.

