Former NFL defensive end Michael Johnson gets six months for failure to pay child support

Posted by Mike Florio on April 20, 2023, 9:44 PM EDT
NFL: OCT 08 Bills at Bengals
Getty Images

Former NFL defensive end Michael Johnson, who played nine seasons with the Bengals and one with the Buccaneers, reportedly has been sent to jail for six months after failing to pay child support.

Via NBCDFW.com, Johnson was jailed on Monday, after receiving the six-month sentence.

Johnson, 36, also must pay $196,000 child and spousal support and attorneys’ fees. Roughly $25,000 will come from garnished wages.

Via Spotrac.com, Johnson earned more than $33 million during his time in the NFL. In 2013, he was franchise tagged by the Bengals, earning more than $11 million for one season.

He played from 2009 through 2018.

