George Paton: We don’t anticipate doing anything with Jerry Jeudy

Getty Images

Receiver Jerry Jeudy has been the subject of trade talks throughout the offseason.

But Broncos head coach Sean Payton was pretty clear at the annual league meeting last month when he said that Jeudy — as well as receiver Courtland Sutton — would not be traded.

General Manager George Paton was again asked about Jeudy during the Broncos’ pre-draft press conference, but the question was centered on whether or not the club would exercise the receiver’s fifth-year option. Paton did not directly address that aspect of Jeudy’s future, but did reiterate the team plans to keep Jeudy around.

“I think I spoke at the owner’s meetings, we’re high — really high — on Jerry,” Paton said. “We don’t anticipate doing anything with Jerry. Jerry finished strong, the last five games over 500 yards. He was one of the top receivers in the league. We like Jerry. He’s going to be here.”

The 15th overall pick of the 2020 draft, Jeudy had his best season last year when he caught 67 passes or 972 yards with six touchdowns. That came after a 2021 season where Jeudy was sidelined for nearly half the season due to injury and he caught 38 passes for 467 yards with no TDs.

If the Broncos were to exercise Jeudy’s option for 2024, they would owe him a projected $13 million guaranteed.