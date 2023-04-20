Lions GM Brad Holmes: When picking in the Top 10, you have to evaluate the QBs

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 20, 2023, 11:41 AM EDT
NFL Combine
Getty Images

It would be a surprise if the Lions drafted a quarterback with the sixth overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, but Lions General Manager Brad Holmes says that any time you’re picking that high, you have to consider whether a franchise quarterback is available.

Holmes said the Lions have evaluated the top quarterback prospects and are keeping all their options open at No. 6.

“You don’t have a crystal ball, you’ve just got to do all the research, and we brought some quarterbacks in and did our just due on them,” Holmes said. “I say all the time, when you’re picking in the Top 10, you want to make sure you’re thorough on the quarterback market and I believe we’ve done that. We have a good idea. There’s always going to be a surprise on draft night, that’s what makes it fun, but we’ll definitely be prepared. We’ve got an idea, but you never know when a curveball might be thrown.”

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is expected to go No. 1 overall and won’t be there when the Lions pick, but depending on which mock draft you believe, the Lions could have a shot at Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Kentucky’s Will Levis or Florida’s Anthony Richardson. Holmes isn’t tipping his hand, but the Lions have at least done their homework to thoroughly evaluate the available quarterbacks.

Permalink 10 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

10 responses to “Lions GM Brad Holmes: When picking in the Top 10, you have to evaluate the QBs

  1. What a bonehead comment! You don’t have a QB, it should be your main focus!

  2. Too bad Kyle Shanahan disagrees with this philosophy and that Mahomes isn’t a Niner

  4. Hahahahahahahahahahaha!

    Welp! they’re definitely the same ‘ol Lions judging from this “crystal ball” presser!

  5. Seems like a pretty important thing to Lions since they haven’t replaced Stafford yet…

  7. And if the Lions aren’t truly interested in a QB, it’s very much to their advantage to make QB-hungry panic and want to jump them, “just in case”, leaving an extra player for the Lions to choose from whom would have otherwise not been there

  8. Or at least give other teams the impression they could take one. Due diligence is great; being able to leverage more out of a team if they trade the pick is important as well.

  9. With the way QB salaries are skyrocketing, you really have to wonder if Detroit is prepared to pay Goff 50 million + a year soon. Can’t keep all these great players this new GM drafted if you do that. I predict they draft Carter at 6, but if they took Richardson or Stroud it would not surprise me.

  10. The Lions are dumb enough to pay Goff that ridiculous amount of money. The guy can’t win in the post season. All the QBs in this year’s draft are a risk. The Lions will screw it up like they always do.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.