Nick Sirianni: It’s “trending” toward the Eagles hiring Matt Patricia

Getty Images

The Eagles have yet to hire Matt Patricia. But they apparently soon will.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said Thursday of the potential hiring of Patricia (via Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia), “It’s trending that way. Nothing official but it’s trending that way.”

Earlier today, the Eagles announced that Patricia had been hired, before deleting the message.

So what of the past issues between Patricia and cornerback Darius Slay? Via Frank, Sirianni said he has spoken with Slay about the situation. Obviously, it’s not a big issue, or Patricia wouldn’t be on the verge of being hired.

Patricia worked for well over a decade as a defensive coach with the Patriots before becoming head coach of the Lions. He was fired during his third season. After returning to the Patriots as basically a jack of all trades in 2021, he became offensive line coach and de facto offense coordinator in 2022.

It didn’t go well.

Now, Patricia will focus on the side of the ball that is more familiar to him in Philadelphia.