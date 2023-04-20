Report: Cowboys are exercising CeeDee Lamb’s fifth-year option

Getty Images

The Cowboys want to sign receiver CeeDee Lamb to a long-term deal, but they have bought themselves some time to get that done.

Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News reports Thursday that the Cowboys have done the expected: They have exercised the fifth-year option on Lamb’s contract.

That will pay Lamb a guaranteed salary of $19.7 million for 2024.

Lamb, the 17th overall pick in 2020, will make a $2.520 million base salary in 2023 and count $4.458 million against the salary cap.

Lamb, 24, set career-highs in catches (107), yards (1,359) and touchdowns (nine) in 2022 after taking over the No. 1 receiver role from Amari Cooper. He earned his second Pro Bowl.