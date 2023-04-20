Report: Tyler Bass agrees to extension with Bills

Posted by Charean Williams on April 20, 2023, 8:22 PM EDT
Buffalo Bills v Cincinnati Bengals
Getty Images

Bills kicker Tyler Bass has agreed to terms on a four-year extension worth up to $21 million with $12.3 million guaranteed, Peter Schrager of NFL Media reports.

Bass was entering the final year of his contract, scheduled to make a $1 million base salary.

In three seasons, Bass has made 83 of 97 field goals (85.6 percent) and 156 of 160 extra points (97.5 percent).

He kicked in 16 games last season and went 27-of-31 on field goals and 48-of-50 on PATs.

The Bills used a sixth-round pick on Bass in 2020, acquiring him from the Browns.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

1 responses to “Report: Tyler Bass agrees to extension with Bills

  1. Not sure where Bass ranks among other kickers!since he doesn’t get much national attention. But I’ve been satisfied with his performance. Glad they figured out a way to keep him.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.