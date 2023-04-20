Seahawks once did an in-house mock draft, and it didn’t go well

Posted by Mike Florio on April 20, 2023, 10:11 AM EDT
For those who make mock drafts, take heart. The teams are no closer to being right than anyone else.

Case in point, Seahawks G.M. John Schneider was asked at Wednesday’s pre-draft press conference whether they do their own in-house mock drafts.

“We have a very funny story on that, and I’ll tell you sometime,” Schneider said. “We did it one year and it didn’t go well. We did a mock draft in-house because we had never done one, so
we thought we were adding to our process, and it was awful.

Added coach Pete Carroll: “Disaster.”

It’s no surprise. Each team is focused on doing its own assessment of the players. Every team will view every player differently — especially since needs inevitably will drive the hierarchy.

This year, the Seahawks already have five picks in the first 83 selections, and two in round one. That will give them multiple opportunities to make mockeries of others’ mock drafts.

2 responses to “Seahawks once did an in-house mock draft, and it didn’t go well

  1. Aren’t mock drafts done in order to prepare for the awful? Seems like the right thing to do That’s one of the reason the military performs war games.

  2. So the Seahawks don’t try to understand what other teams would do in the draft? That seems like an obvious part of the process. You need to know the probability of the teams in front of you taking the guy you want. Or if you can trade back and still get your guy. The only way a mock draft is a disaster is if you don’t know those probabilities.

