Andrew Berry is happy to have Joshua Dobbs back in Cleveland

The Browns had Joshua Dobbs on the roster last year as a backup quarterback, until starter Deshaun Watson‘s suspension ended.

Now, with Jacoby Brissett gone, the Browns needed a new backup for Watson. And they brought back Dobbs.

“I think that was a big one for us,” G.M. Andrew Berry told reporters on Friday, “like backup quarterback — I think as everyone has seen over the past three seasons, has been something that we’ve prioritized. Again, it’s the most important position in sports. Having Case [Keenum] in 2020 and 2021, having Jacoby [Brissett] last year, you just never know. Josh is a guy that we felt very comfortable with his development last year. We know his makeup, the relationship between the starter and backup is really important in that room. We really thought that he really fit like a glove.”

Dobbs ended up starting a couple of late-season games for the Titans, after being released by the Browns. He’s now back in Cleveland as the No. 2 to Watson.

Dobbs entered the NFL six years ago, as a fourth-round pick of the Steelers. His career has taken him from Pittsburgh to Jacksonville back to Pittsburgh then to Cleveland and Detroit and Tennessee and finally back to Cleveland.