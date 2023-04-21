Brett Veach: Zay Flowers workout had more to do with “the power of Pat Mahomes”

Getty Images

Earlier this week, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that former Boston College receiver Zay Flowers was working out with quarterback Patrick Mahomes in Texas at the request of the Chiefs.

General Manager Brett Veach was asked about that report in his Thursday pre-draft press conference and how the workout came about. Veach made it seem like the workout was more player-driven than anything else.

“I think it has more to do with the power of Pat Mahomes,” Veach said. “It’s funny because these guys are working out all over the country and I think it’s no secret Pat’s down there on a college campus and he’s working out with pro players from other teams, he’s working out with college players, [and] I think some high school players are there. So these good players and the agents, they know where the good players are and they connect and they have a workout.

“I don’t think it was a secret. It wasn’t like it was a private indoor facility that was closed off to the public. I think there’s a documentary about Patrick going on right now so there’s a lot of cameras there but no, it’s just a really good job by the agent and the player just getting in contact with those guys and getting in the throwing lines. I think it was really smart by the kid [Flowers] and the agent.

Veach added that Mahomes has a lot of fun with the workouts.

“I think it’s really cool that he’s welcoming to all these guys,” Veach said. “Whether it be other players from other pro teams, college, [and] even high school guys. It’s pretty cool that those guys get to say that they threw with Pat Mahomes.”

As for any advice that Mahomes may or may not have given when it comes to Flowers, Veach laughed and said, “He has fun with all those guys.”

“I mean, I don’t know how much you can get from a 20‐minute throwing session,” Veach said. “[He] looked quick, you know. [He] was in shape but no, he likes it. And I think it was couple of quarterbacks. The Niners had a quarterback down there, too [Trey Lance]. I think with players like that — you see him work out at the Pro Day [and] at the combine.

“I think it speaks more about the kid just wanting to be around great players so that’s certainly a positive.”

After winning the Super Bowl, the Chiefs have the last pick in the first round of this year’s draft. That might be a little too low to select Flowers, who is regarded as one of the better receivers in the 2023 draft class.

But Kansas City could always move up and give the crowd at the event something to cheer about.