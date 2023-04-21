Chris Ballard: Misconception that we’ve targeted one player

Posted by Josh Alper on April 21, 2023, 1:01 PM EDT
The Colts are set to pick fourth in next week’s draft and the general consensus is that they are going to take a quarterback to kick off new head coach Shane Steichen’s run with the team.

Recent days have seen an uptick in reporting that points to former Kentucky signal caller Will Levis being the quarterback that they have set their eyes on ahead of the start of the first round, but General Manager Chris Ballard scoffed at the notion that anyone knows what the Colts are thinking. Ballard said at a Friday press conference that the team’s draft board is not set in concrete at this point and that any reports about the Colts’ thinking “didn’t come from me.”

“There’s a misconception out there that we’ve targeted one player,” Ballard said.

The Colts have done enough work at this point that they almost certainly have a clear preference about who they will take with their first pick in the draft. With three teams ahead of them in the order, though, they will need to be able to adapt if things go an unexpected way next Thursday night.

  1. When Ballard left KC, I was mad. Thought he should be KC’s GM. As it turns out they had a better guy waiting in the wings. Chris…go…get…a…franchise…QB. You’ve been throwing band-aids on a sucking chest wound. Nothing else matters until you have THAT guy.

  2. They had Luck. It seems other things matter besides QB, like o-line for instance. It takes a village.

    Okay, but who is THAT guy? Right now at best they will get the 3rd best QB. Who is 3rd best, Richardson or Levis? Are either worth the 4th pick overall? Both carry extreme risk for a team that can’t miss at QB.

  4. Not sure if Chris Ballard has won a playoff game in 6 seasons as GM. Makes his decision to not do what it takes to trade up with Chicago more perplexing. What does he care about future draft picks if he gets fired after this season? Acquiring Bryce Young also gives him job security to develop him and an excuse to lose this year.

