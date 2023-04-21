Commanders: We are aware of Shaka Toney’s suspension, have cooperated fully with NFL

Posted by Josh Alper on April 21, 2023, 12:13 PM EDT
Washington Commanders v Philadelphia Eagles
Getty Images

Commanders defensive lineman Shaka Toney was one of five players suspended by the NFL for gambling policy violations on Friday.

Toney joined four current or former members of the Lions in receiving supsensions. He was suspended for at least one year along with wide receiver Quintez Cephus and safety C.J. Moore, both of whom were released by the Lions after news of the suspensions was announced.

The Commanders have not announced any roster move involving Toney, but they did issue a statement.

“We have been made aware of the suspension of Shaka Toney,” the team said in the statement. “We have cooperated fully with the NFL’s investigation since receiving notice and support the league’s findings and actions.”

Toney was a 2021 seventh-round pick and he appeared in 26 games over the last two seasons. He has 16 tackles and 1.5 sacks in those appearances.

2 responses to “Commanders: We are aware of Shaka Toney’s suspension, have cooperated fully with NFL

  1. NFL’s double-standard hypocrisy is so strong, it is exerting its own gravitation field.

    Greed & hypocrisy will be the league’s undoing….

  2. The only thing this young man needs to concern himself with right now is the important & difficult choice he has to make between Door Dash and Grub Hub.

