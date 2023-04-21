It’s one week (most likely) until the Aaron Rodgers trade happens

Posted by Mike Florio on April 21, 2023, 10:06 AM EDT
The NFL is a deadline-driven business. And the deadline is coming for the Jets and the Packers, if Green Bay hopes to get a second-day pick in 2023 as part of the trade package.

Brian Costello of the New York Post underscores the fact that the sticking point continues to be 2024 compensation. The Packers want New York’s first-round pick. The Jets want the selection to be tied to how the Jets and/or Rodgers perform in 2023.

Then there’s the question of whether the Jets will have protection against Rodgers playing only one year, in the form of a 2025 pick that would flow from Green Bay to New York.

What isn’t in dispute is the fact that the trade would commence with the Packers getting a 2023 pick (presumably, a second-rounder) from the Jets. That makes next Friday night the moment a deal must get done, if it’s going to include a 2023 second-day selection.

Here’s an idea. What if the Jets commit to a first-round pick in 2024 that becomes a lower pick if Rodgers retires by April 1 of next year? While the Packers might want protection against a spite-driven unretirement (and that could be in the form of a 2025 draft pick), if the Jets know they’re getting two years from one of the best quarterbacks of all time, why not give up a first-round pick in 2024 — especially since it likely will be a low selection?

Or what if it’s a first-rounder that reduces if the Jets don’t make the playoffs or the divisional round or some other factor like that? At this point, it may be about semantics. The Packers want to be able to say they got a first-rounder. If it’s a first-rounder for now that eventually downgrades due to performance or retirement, so be it. They still would have been able to say that, when the deal was completed, the package included a first-round pick.

12 responses to “It’s one week (most likely) until the Aaron Rodgers trade happens

  2. If the Packers can get a 2 now and a 1 next year, the Jets are fools. Not to mention that Zach Wilson is going to win the job anyways so says Zach.

  3. I’m just here to see who has the leverage.

    And to hear all the people that don’t care come in here and tell us all about it.

  4. The parameters of this trade was decided upon by both the Jets and Packers some time ago. Goodell wants the announcement of the trade to be made during the draft so as to increase the drama and therefore the ratings.

  5. Last year the packers could of had multiple first rounds picks for Rodgers. So this year they are stomping their feet like a kid tantruming for at least 1. What management. At least they always have 8-9 2022. Nobody can ever take that away from them

  6. Major problem with trade being based on whether Rodgers retires in 2024. Rodgers would announce retirement so the trade drops to lower compensation from the Jets. After draft, Rodgers un-retires and is the Jets QB in 2024.

    He makes sure to inform the Jets GM and owner of this plan, but makes sure no one leaks this information.

    Basically, this is far too easy to manipulate the NFL rules.

  7. typical PR move by the Jets – wait until next Friday night when the whole nation is watching to tell us the inevitable – LOL

  8. I see the deal going south and the jets surprise the world for Stroud, a young energetic draft pick who can run and pass over a fledging old codger whose time has come and gone.
    Hey the Jets saw his play from last year and cant be that awed about giving up much.
    No I say the deal is in the trash but the Packers dont know it yet and the Jets are quietly moving up in the draft because they have the picks.

  9. Ultimate Aaron Rodgers move to retire, mess up the draft choice then unretire. Ridiculous, but totally reasonable to have to work a clause into the deal to cover that.

  10. Every prediction of every pundit has been wrong. Rodgers would call this clickbait.

  11. If it’s a first-rounder for now that eventually downgrades due to performance or retirement, so be it.

    —————————

    “So be it.”

    Lol. That might be acceptable to a Viking fan such as yourself, but it’s out of the question to the Packers (or should be).

    It’s absolutely likely that Rodgers will “retire” and then come back to cost the Packers a high draft pick. If Gutekunst had any brains and savvy at all, he would never allow that possibility.

  12. The 49ers are the wildcard here.
    ===========

    That would shock me.

    Can you imagine if Rodgers won a Super Bowl there? If he decides to keep playing and was to win 2?

    Murphy would need to re-hire Ari Fleischer to spin his way out of that.

