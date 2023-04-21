Jameson Williams takes “full responsibility” for his suspension

Getty Images

Lions receiver Jameson Williams will serve a six-game suspension to start the 2023 season, for violating the NFL’s gambling policy. And he acknowledges that he did indeed violate the NFL’s gambling policy.

“Alliance Sports confirms that its client, Jameson Williams, has been suspended by the NFL for six games for violating the NFL’s gambling policy,” Williams’s agency said in a press release issued on Friday. “Jameson takes full responsibility for his actions and is very apologetic to the NFL, his teammates and the fans and city of Detroit. However, it is important to note that Jameson’s violation was not for betting on football but rather due to a technical rule regarding the actual location in which the online bet was placed — and which would otherwise be allowed by the NFL outside of the club’s facility. Jameson would never intentionally jeopardize the integrity of the game he loves so much and looks forward to getting back to his team as soon as possible.”

Williams was suspended for betting on non-NFL events from an NFL facility. Players are allowed to bet on non-NFL sports.

If Williams had been on NFL games, he would have been suspended for at least a full year.