Jameson Williams takes “full responsibility” for his suspension

Posted by Mike Florio on April 21, 2023, 12:38 PM EDT
Minnesota Vikings v Detroit Lions
Getty Images

Lions receiver Jameson Williams will serve a six-game suspension to start the 2023 season, for violating the NFL’s gambling policy. And he acknowledges that he did indeed violate the NFL’s gambling policy.

“Alliance Sports confirms that its client, Jameson Williams, has been suspended by the NFL for six games for violating the NFL’s gambling policy,” Williams’s agency said in a press release issued on Friday. “Jameson takes full responsibility for his actions and is very apologetic to the NFL, his teammates and the fans and city of Detroit. However, it is important to note that Jameson’s violation was not for betting on football but rather due to a technical rule regarding the actual location in which the online bet was placed — and which would otherwise be allowed by the NFL outside of the club’s facility. Jameson would never intentionally jeopardize the integrity of the game he loves so much and looks forward to getting back to his team as soon as possible.”

Williams was suspended for betting on non-NFL events from an NFL facility. Players are allowed to bet on non-NFL sports.

If Williams had been on NFL games, he would have been suspended for at least a full year.

Permalink 16 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

16 responses to “Jameson Williams takes “full responsibility” for his suspension

  2. lol “a technical rule” eh?

    The rule: no gambling at the team facility.

    I can see how the technicalities of that rule might be confusing….

  3. “Jameson takes full responsibility for his actions, except he feels he did nothing wrong.”

    sigh.

  4. this policy has to change and fast. people gamble. it’s a natural human behaviour. some more than others, some not at all, bit it’s natural nonetheless. the best way to handle it comes from harm reduction. when fans see players being sanctioned for a behaviour that comes naturally to them, it contributes to the resentment and growing sense of detachment fans feel from the league. the league isn’t going down any time soon, but even when this news comes on a friday when very few listen, it contributes to the frustration fans feel.

  5. I think he got off light.

    While this violation doesn’t involve betting on the NFL, it’s difficult to fully believe he doesn’t bet on Lions’ games when he’s away from the NFL facility.

  6. This shows a lack of maturity. He doesn’t understand the responsibilities that come with his salary. This will hurt the Lions and possibly put him on track to be a draft bust. Just plain stupid behavior.

  7. Such a stupid double standard. The NFL and their billionaire owners are in bed with online gambling. But the players are treated like serfs while the league babbles about integrity. The entire Manning clan shills for Caesars. They look like fools suspending players over betting on non-NFL events in the locker room. What a bunch of hypocrites.

  8. It is absurd that the league that slams us with sports betting advertising non-stop will suspend a player 6 games for betting legally on another sport from the team facility. All the commercials they push on us tout the ease with which you can pick up your phone and bet from anywhere.

  12. I love how the Lions are basking in their Hard Knocks thing from last year, get tuned up by Zappe and the Pats 31-0 with 7 4th down stops by NEs D, and all we’ve heard all offseason is how good this team is going to be and how Patricia was terrible.

    Hint: The Ford are terrible. They think creating hype equates to building a good team.

    Note how their FA signings are all ego stroke type players, too. Immature, self-absorbed = bad leadership. They need the attention and love the blowhard coach in Detroit. They’re like the Jets North now.

    Gardner-Johnson stands out immediately.

  13. Agent-speak is what this is. Williams (an SEC player btw) is an absolute idiot. If he blames anyone other than himself, that someone should be the NFLPA. I’m 100% certain that the Lions and the NFL had Williams sign documents stating that he (Williams) understood what the rules are, and the NFLPA should have made a major statement to all of its clients about gambling after the Calvin Ridley (another SEC idiot) gambling fiasco.

  14. 99.9% of Americans would not gamble if someone was paying them the kind of money these athletes make. After your careers as athletes are over, feel free to spend your money any way you want.

  15. If players gamble, off NFL property and not on NFL games, and get addicted to gambling, is the NFLPA going to help the players? Or is the NFLPA simply going to blame the NFL and the team for not babysitting these idiots and try to force the NFL to pay for treatment for gambling addiction? IMHO, the player KNOWS what they are doing, so if they get addicted then they alone must suffer (and pay for) the consequences. It is NOT the NFL’s responsibility to treat every behavioral issue or poor decision making that players do on an minute-by-minute basis. Meanwhile, in a dark corner of the universe is the NFLPA, saying nothing, doing nothing, only making sure that union dues are paid as scheduled.

  16. Why doesn’t the player have a friend do the actual betting for them? How dumb are these people?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.