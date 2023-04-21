Lions: Jameson Williams, Stanley Berryhill bet on non-NFL games from NFL facility

Getty Images

Lions receiver Quintez Cephus and safety C.J. Moore, who were suspended for at least a year and then cut by the Lions, bet on NFL games, according to the team.

Lions receivers Jameson Williams and Stanley Berryhill received six-game suspensions for, per the Lions, “betting from an NFL facility on non-NFL games.”

The league also has officially announced the suspensions. For Williams and Berryhill, they’ll be permitted to participate in offseason workouts, training camp, and the preseason. The six-game suspensions begin with the roster reductions to 53.

It’s unclear when the violations occurred. It presumably happened after receiver Calvin Ridley received a one-year suspension in 2021, since Williams wasn’t in the league until 2022.

Which raises an important question. What kind of instructions are the Lions providing to players about the fairly clear and bright lines about betting? Either the Lions failed to send the message, or the message failed to take.

As to four different players.