Lions release Quintez Cephus, C.J. Moore after gambling suspension announcement

Getty Images

The NFL suspended four members of the Lions on Friday for violations of the league’s gambling policy and the team announced that two of those players have been dropped from the roster a short time later.

Wide receiver Quintez Cephus and safety C.J. Moore were each suspended indefinitely for their violations and the team announced that both of them have been released. Both players will be eligible to apply for reinstatement after missing the entire 2023 season.

Wide receivers Stanley Berryhill and Jameson Williams were each suspended six games and will remain on the roster.

“As a result of an NFL investigation, it came to our attention that a few of our players had violated the league’s gambling policy,” General Manager Brad Holmes said in a statement. “These players exhibited decision making that is not consistent with our organizational values and violates league rules. We have made the decision to part ways with Quintez and C.J. immediately. We are disappointed by the decision making demonstrated by Stanley and Jameson and will work with both players to ensure they understand the severity of these violations and have clarity on the league rules moving forward.”

Cephus was a 2020 fifth-round pick who has played in 22 games for the Lions. Moore appeared in 56 games over the last four seasons.