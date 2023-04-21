Monti Ossenfort has had “productive conversations” with Budda Baker after the safety’s trade request

Getty Images

A week ago, Cardinals safety Budda Baker‘s trade request became public. He remains on the team for now.

Running back James Conner said Thursday night that the situation between the team and Baker “will work out,” and it will work out . . .one way or the other.

So, will Baker have a new home by the end of the draft next week?

“I’d say myself, JG [coach Jonathan Gannon], we’ve had a lot of conversations with Budda and his representation. A lot of productive conversations, and those continue to happen,” General Manager Monti Ossenfort said Friday, via video from Bo Brack of PHNX_Cardinals. “I understand that Budda went public with his request last week. I would say that the conversations that I’ve had with Budda, I want those to remain between Budda and I. Those are personal. Those are private. I’m not going to get into a situation where I’m handling one of those situations in the public forum, so I hope you guys appreciate kind of that.

“Again, I think I’ve been clear about Budda as a person and as a player and nothing about that has changed.”

Baker, 27, has scrubbed his social media of any reference to the Cardinals, and he did not participate in the team’s unveiling of its new uniforms Thursday night.

Baker criticized the team’s lack of preparation last season, but the team has changed the coaching staff since then.

Baker has spent his entire career with the Cardinals and has made five Pro Bowls.