NFL suspends Jameson Williams and others for violating gambling policy

When it comes to its gambling policy, the NFL doesn’t mess around.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the league has suspended multiple players for violating the rules regarding gambling, including most notably Lions receiver Jameson Williams.

Williams is suspended for six games. Lions receiver Stanley Berryhill also received a six-game suspension.

Three other players have been suspended for at least one year, including Lions safety C.J. Moore and receiver Quintez Cephus, as well as Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney.

The reasons violations aren’t clear at this point. Previously, the NFL has imposed one-year suspensions for those who placed bets in violation of league policy.

38 responses to “NFL suspends Jameson Williams and others for violating gambling policy

  3. Just plain stupid. These players know the rules. Unbelievable that professionals still fall prey to this violation

  4. Shocking that they put a team in Las Vegas, tie multiple gambling houses to the league, allow teams to offer and shamelessly pound fans with endless in-game gambling options but they’re shocked – SHOCKED that players wade into that world! It’s ridiculous!

  5. The Lions can’t do anything right without screwing it up.

    It’s the L0Lions way!

  6. Putting the NFL hypocrisy part aside, this is disappointing. For other reasons, the trade up for Williams always seemed risky but no one could have seen this coming! Does not bode well for his future and it’s an unfortunate distraction for the team. Also, probably is going to factor into draft strategy. You have to wonder how much the Lions knew and when. If they had an inkling that this was going to happen you would think they would’ve tried harder to resign Chark.

  8. lionsnati0n says:
    April 20, 2023 at 8:12 pm

    I’m sure Slay is wishing now he took that Ravens offer.

    ______________________

    Who cares what Slay does, the guy had one decent season. He’s the most overrated and over hyped CB five years ago…..and you’re still talking about him.

    You should be concerned with your 67 year failure as a franchise.

    Also….The Eagles and Lions don’t belong in the same conversation, not by a long shot.

  10. Real quality front office leadership and team management for the Lions as always.

  11. How could they be so foolish after what happened to Calvin Ridley. This is so disappointing on so many levels. The one offseason where everything is looking gravy for the Lions and these guys have to do their best to derail it.

  12. I’m Columbo confused, isn’t the NFL a partner with Fan Duel and a few more gambling sites? What gives?

  13. Can’t any of these idiots wait until AFTER they’re done playing ball to pull this crap?

    Rules are rules so don’t give me the NFL is in bed with Vegas garbage. This was just stupid, really stupid.

  15. I don’t know the specifics but it seems uneven that Ridley was out for a year and Williams got 6 games.

  17. I guess that means the Lions will be looking to draft a wide receiver after all. There was talk of immaturity issues with Jameson Williams. I guess this validates those concerns. Nice job Jameson. You’re officially an !d!0t.

  21. Just another reason why the Vikings are Kings of the North!

    Lions have always been historically undisciplined.

  23. jimmbrown44 says:
    April 21, 2023 at 11:44 am

    I’m Columbo confused, isn’t the NFL a partner with Fan Duel and a few more gambling sites? What gives?
    ———

    It’s pretty simple, Lieutenant, there are rules about gambling that the players agreed to follow in their contracts. They broke them.

  25. I can hear the NFLPA and D.Smith now. Oh this is another example of the owners exercising too much power over our union members. You can’t expect us to follow the rules come on man!!

  26. Well this sucks. Hopefully Jamo learns, he was flashy when he touched the ball which was only 3 times.

  29. Oh look the Lions are already screwing up there perfect new plan. That didn’t take long!

  30. Jameson Williams was only given 6 games because he wasn’t betting on football but was gambling over the internet in the team facility which is illegal in the NFL.

  31. Hey Lions Fans whats that you weresaying about a championship? lol!!!! last playoff win 31 years ago…..rooooooarrr.. lol

  32. Jameson didn’t bet on NFL games….seems like he made bets on other sports but from the facility or while on the road with the team…

  33. Pro tip: If you make millions of dollars don’t be a freaking idiot and gamble it away.

  34. Ridley, not an active player gets a minimum of one full year and has to apply for reinstatement. Now some guys get 1 year and others 6 months. Apparently some gambling is not as wrong as others…or NFL is acting in an arbitrary and capricious manner.

  36. It will only get worse; college graduates are not as smart as we thought they were.

  37. From what I understand some of them bet on college games, which is allowed as long as not betting FROM the Lions facility. I don’t get it, if you want to bet just have your brother, friend, cousin, bet for you.

  38. Given previous rumblings about William’s maturity, one must also wonder if the team will lose all trust in him and maybe use him as a trade chip in the draft next week.

