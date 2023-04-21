Restaurant owner says assault claim against OBJ is false

Posted by Mike Florio on April 21, 2023, 9:16 AM EDT
The headline at TMZ.com declares in gigantic font that Ravens receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has been named in an assault investigation. The text of the story contains the most salient information, seemingly.

The owner of the restaurant where the incident allegedly occurred said this: “We were contacted about an investigation and reviewed the videos, the claim is false. There is no evidence of this person even being in the area where she claims the incident occurred.”

That would seem to be pretty important. It doesn’t completely invalidate the allegation, but it calls into serious question the veracity of the claim.

The alleged incident occurred at Delilah in L.A. That’s where cameras caught former NFL Network analyst Willie McGinest committing an assault, leading to an arrest, a suspension from work, and an eventual separation from employment.

Per the report, the incident allegedly happened “several weeks ago.” The alleged victim claims that Beckham “went up to her and grabbed her throat with light pressure.”

Beckham hasn’t denied being there. But if cameras were present in the area where the incident allegedly occurred and there’s no evidence to corroborate the claim, it’s hard to imagine this one going anywhere.

