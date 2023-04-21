Robbie Gould “being a little picky” about next team

Getty Images

Veteran kicker Robbie Gould told the 49ers in March that he would be testing free agency with the intention of moving on to another team for his 19th NFL season.

Gould has yet to sign with a team, but it doesn’t sound like it is because of a lack of interest. Gould told NFL Media that he is prioritizing being close to his Chicago home and a chance to win as he considers his next step.

“Obviously I want to play closer to home, that’s one of the big things that’s meant a lot to me, and we’re filtering through those opportunities, and waiting for the right time to be able to do that,” Gould said. “I’d love to win if possible, so I’m kind of being a little picky with that, but at 40 years old and playing 18 years in the league, I think I’ve earned the ability to do that.”

Gould said a return to the Bears — he spent his first 11 NFL seasons with the team — is something he’d agree to in a “heartbeat,” but the team has Cairo Santos under contract and Gould’s continued availability suggests the team has not explored a reunion.