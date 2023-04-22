A.J. Brown endorses Derrick Henry trade that isn’t happening

Getty Images

Eagles receiver A.J. Brown welcomes a reunion that isn’t in the cards.

In response to a tweet from former NFL player Akbar Gbaja-Biamila that characterized a trade of Titans running back Derrick Henry to the Eagles as a done deal, Brown said this: “Nobody has #22. Make it happen if it’s possible.”

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, it won’t be happening.

Earlier in the offseason, a report surfaced that the Titans were shopping Henry. Nothing happened, in part because Henry has a salary of $10.5 million this year, and in part because he’s likely looking for a new contract, since he’s in the final year of his current deal.

Last year, the Eagles sent a first-round pick to the Titans for Brown. This year, with a deep class of incoming rookie running backs, it’s harder to envision the Eagles making a big move at a position where supply far outweighs demand — and where age and wear and tear make it hard to justify going all in for a veteran tailback.