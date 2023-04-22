Agent link to Deshaun Watson shouldn’t keep Texans from drafting C.J. Stroud

Getty Images

A question has emerged in recent days as it relates to whether the Texans will take a quarterback with the second pick in the 2023 draft.

Will they shy away from C.J. Stroud, given that Stroud is represented by the same agent as Deshaun Watson?

I’ve been asked that question several times this week, possibly as folks try to process why Stroud seems to be dropping as the draft approaches. But if the Texans pass on Stroud, it would be foolish for them to do it because Stroud, like Watson, is represented by David Mulugheta of Athletes First.

First of all, if they truly believe in the player, why would they allow an extraneous factor that has no relevance to Stroud to undermine that?

Think back to 2021. Deshaun wanted to be traded from the Texans. It’s believed he ultimately was motivated to leave by the growing influence of former V.P. of football operations Jack Easterby. The specific catalyst became the failure of the team to make good on a commitment to involve Deshaun in the selection of a new coach and G.M.

As we reported at the time, Watson suggested that the Texans consider Eric Bieniemy and Robert Saleh. They interviewed neither, hiring David Culley instead.

It never got ugly between Watson and the Texans, at least not regarding his trade request. It never became public. It never resulted in, for example, Mulugheta advising Watson to be as disruptive as possible until he got what he wanted. Watson wanted to be traded, and Mulugheta got his client what he wanted.

Along the way, the Texans got a tremendous haul of draft picks for Watson, thanks to the competition that the Texans and Mulugheta set up among the Saints, Panthers, Falcons, and Browns.

So there’s no reason for hard feelings between the Texans and Mulugheta, even if there are hard feelings between the Texans and Watson.

Also, to the extent that anyone thinks the agent link between Stroud and Watson should or could prompt the Texans to shy away from Stroud, consider this point. When Eli Manning refused to play for the Chargers, did agent Tom Condon take any heat for that? Did anyone ever question whether it would keep the Chargers from selecting other Condon clients? And when Drew Rosenhaus represented Terrell Owens during his effort to get out of Philadelphia, did that cause the Eagles or anyone else to shy away from Rosenhaus clients?

Each player has decisions to make about his career. The agent, whoever it is, helps the client implement those decisions. That’s what Mulugheta did. Although things became ugly for reasons unrelated to Watson wanting a trade, it never became ugly or public or personal regarding Watson’s desire to be sent to a new team.

In the end, Watson got what he wanted — and the Texans got plenty for Watson. It was a win-win, punctuated by a contract so good that it has become an outlier. It would be the height of dysfunction for the Texans to let the common link to Deshaun Watson keep them from taking a player who could become their next franchise quarterback — if they believe Stroud could become their next franchise quarterback.