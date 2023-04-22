Cardinals expect plenty of discussions about trading down from No. 3

Getty Images

The Cardinals own the third overall pick in Thursday night’s draft, and they don’t plan to take a quarterback a year after extending Kyler Murray. Which means they’ll get calls from interested in trading up for a quarterback.

Cardinals General Manager Monti Ossenfort said trade talks should heat up in the coming days.

“I think with any trade that comes up, there’s got to be opportunity, right? It takes two teams to make a trade, that’s the first thing. I think that’s something that we’re gonna really dive into next week is if the phone does ring and someone shows interest, we’re going to have to weigh that, right?” Ossenfort said, via SI.com. “I think those talks will really start progressing next week, but it’s one that we’re going to have to wait and see just what what opportunities are or aren’t there. There has been discussions I’d say back as far as the Combine, it’s pretty preliminary back then. It’s started to pick up here and I would say it’s going to continue to pick up as we get closer to next Thursday night.”

Trading down could net the Cardinals a bounty of draft picks, and Ossenfort would like to add more players.

“I think we’re trying to get as many good players and good people on the team as possible,” Ossenfort said.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is the favorite to go No. 1 to the Panthers, and Alabama pass rusher Will Anderson is the favorite to go No. 2 to the Texans. That would leave three quarterbacks — Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Kentucky’s Will Levis and Florida’s Anthony Richardson — at No. 3. And it would surely result in the Cardinals’ phone ringing while they’re on the clock.