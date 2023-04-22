Father of Mine paperback is available now

Anthony Zych

If you have preordered or will preorder the ebook edition of Father of Mine, you’ll have it on Tuesday. If you order the print version today, you’ll also have it as soon as Tuesday.

I wasn’t planning to do a paperback version of the book, in order to keep the price point as low as possible. But since many of you have asked for it, we’ve set it up. It’s now available from Amazon for $14.99.

That’s the cheapest I could make it while still making a couple of bucks for writing it. So if you want it in print, order it here.

If you have any doubts about whether to buy it, here’s a review from Kirkus that could tip the scales toward “yes.”

And if you prefer the ebook, you can still preorder it here.

This weekend, I’ll also be looking at making a hardcover version available, since some (not “many” but some) of you want that option.